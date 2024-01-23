Q4 2023 PTC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to PTC's 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Shimao, PTC's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew Shimao - PTC Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon. Thank you, Danica, and welcome to PTC's 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. On the call today are Jim Heppelmann, CEO; Neil Barua, CEO-elect; and Kristian Talvitie, CFO. Today's conference call is being broadcast live through an audio webcast, and a replay of the call will be available later today at www.ptc.com.



During this call, PTC will make forward-looking statements, including guidance as to future operating results. Because such statements deal with future events, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in P