Q1 2019 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Great. Thank you, and welcome everyone to the Quanta Services First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter results, which can be found in the Investors & Media section of our website at quantaservices.com, along with a summary of our 2019 outlook and commentary that we will discuss this morning. Please remember that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 2, 2019, and therefore you're advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of any replay of this call.



This call will include forward-looking statements intended to qualify under the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include all statements reflecting Quanta's expectations, intentions, assumptions or bel