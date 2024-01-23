Q3 2020 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you so much for standing by today, and welcome to the Quanta Services Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Mr. Kip Rupp, Vice President and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Kip A. Rupp - Quanta Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you and welcome, everyone, to the Quanta Services Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at quantaservices.com, along with a summary of our 2020 outlook and commentary that we will discuss this morning. Additionally, we'll use a slide presentation this morning to accompany our prepared remarks, which is viewable through the call's webcast and also available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta Services website. Please remember that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, October 29, 2020, and therefore, you're advised that any tim