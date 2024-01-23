Q4 2020 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Quanta Services Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Kip Rupp, Vice President and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Kip A. Rupp - Quanta Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Great. Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Quanta Services Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at quantaservices.com, along with a summary of our 2021 outlook and commentary that we'll discuss this morning.



Additionally, we will use a slide presentation this morning to accompany our prepared remarks, which is viewable through the call's webcast and is also viewable or available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta Services' website. Please remember that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, February 25, 2021