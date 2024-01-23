Q1 2022 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2022 results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at quantaservices.com, along with a summary of our 2022 outlook and commentary we'll be discussing this morning. Additionally, we will use a slide presentation to accompany our prepared remarks, which is viewable through the call's webcast and is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta Services website.



Please remember that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 5, 2022, and therefore, you're advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of any re