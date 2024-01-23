Q4 2022 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Quanta Services Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And it is now my pleasure to introduce to you Kip Rupp, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Kip. You may begin.



Kip A. Rupp - Quanta Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Quanta Services Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at quantaservices.com, along with a summary of our 2023 outlook and commentary that we will discuss this morning.



Additionally, we'll use a slide presentation this morning to accompany our prepared remarks, which is viewable through the call's webcast and is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta Services website. Please remember that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, February 23, 2023, and therefore, you're advised that any time-