Q1 2023 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Kip A. Rupp - Quanta Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Quanta Services First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2023 results which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at quantaservices.com, along with a summary of our 2023 outlook and commentary that we will discuss this morning. Additionally, we will use a slide presentation this morning to accompany our prepared remarks which is viewable through the call's webcast and is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta Services website.



Please remember that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 4, 2023, and therefore, you -- advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of a