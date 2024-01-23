Q3 2023 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Quanta Services Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2023 results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at quantaservices.com, along with a summary of our 2023 outlook and commentary that we will discuss this morning. .



Additionally, we'll use a slide presentation this morning to accompany our prepared remarks, which is viewable through the call's webcast and is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta Services website.