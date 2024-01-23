Q4 2022 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pioneer Natural Resources Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today will be Scott Sheffield, Chief Executive Officer; Rich Dealy, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Neal Shah, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Pioneer has prepared presentation slides to supplement comments made today. These slides are available on the Internet at www.pxd.com. Again, the Internet website to access the slides presented in today's call is www.pxd.com. Navigate to the Investor tab found at the top of the web page and then select quarterly results. Today's call is being recorded. A replay of the call will be archived on www.pxd.com through March 23, 2023.



The company's comments today will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are des