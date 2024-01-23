Q2 2020 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Gabrielle Rabinovitch - PayPal Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you, Gabriel. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to PayPal Holdings earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2020. Joining me today on the call are Dan Schulman, our President and CEO; and John Rainey, our Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Global Customer Operations.



Please note that we are taking this call from separate locations. We appreciate your patience as we adjust to these new logistics. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call is also being webcast, and both the presentation and call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



We will discuss some non-GAAP measures in talking about our company's performance. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures t