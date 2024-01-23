Q4 2020 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Gabrielle Rabinovitch - PayPal Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you, Gabriel. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to PayPal's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Joining me today on the call are Dan Schulman, our President and CEO; and John Rainey, our Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Global Customer Operations.



In discussing our company's performance, we'll refer to some non-GAAP measures. You can find the recon