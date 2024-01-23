Q1 2021 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan - QUALCOMM Incorporated - VP of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Steven Mollenkopf and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Cristiano Amon, Alex Rogers and Don Rosenberg will join the question-and-answer session. You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that accompanies this call on our Investor Relations website.



In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com, and a replay will be available on our website later today. During the call today, we will use non-