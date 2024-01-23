Q3 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Douglas DeLieto - Qorvo, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks very much, John.



Hello, everybody, and welcome to Qorvo's Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.



In today's release and on today's call, we provide both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. We provide this supplemental information to enable investors to perform additional comparisons of operating results and to analyze