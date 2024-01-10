Huron Consulting Group Inc CEO C. Hussey Sells 4,000 Shares

On January 10, 2024, C. Hussey, CEO and President of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN), sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm that assists clients in the healthcare, higher education, life sciences, and commercial sectors with their most pressing strategic, operational, and financial challenges.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 8,000 shares and purchasing 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc.

The insider transaction history at Huron Consulting Group Inc indicates a trend with 2 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc were trading at $103.11, resulting in a market cap of $1.951 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.69, surpassing the industry median of 17.83 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $103.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $95.93, Huron Consulting Group Inc holds a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

