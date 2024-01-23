Michael Williams, President & CEO of TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE:TMST), sold 12,453 shares of the company on January 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.65 per share, resulting in a total value of $257,154.45.

TimkenSteel Corp is a manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing, and precision steel components, which are used in a variety of applications across diverse markets such as the automotive, industrial equipment, mining, and energy sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,453 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Michael Williams follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for TimkenSteel Corp, which has seen 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, TimkenSteel Corp's shares were trading at $20.65 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $892.873 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.43, which is above the industry median of 13.17 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $20.65 and a GF Value of $19.90, TimkenSteel Corp is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Michael Williams may provide investors with an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of TimkenSteel Corp, interested parties can access the full SEC filing through the provided link.

