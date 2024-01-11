On January 11, 2024, Susan Hunsberger, SVP and Chief HR Officer of The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL, Financial), executed a sale of 35,010 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged goods company that develops, markets, and sells nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products. The company operates under various brands, including Atkins and Quest, which are distributed across North America and internationally.

According to the data, the insider has sold a total of 35,010 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time.

The insider transaction history for The Simply Good Foods Co indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, The Simply Good Foods Co's shares were priced at $40.63 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.163 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.85, which is above the industry median of 18.68 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $40.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.09, The Simply Good Foods Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

