Michael Bruen, Chief Operating Officer of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $31.61 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $158,050.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides professional land surveying, construction management, and engineering services. The company operates primarily in the United States, offering solutions that span across civil engineering, real estate, land planning, and environmental consulting.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 36 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were trading at $31.61, giving the company a market capitalization of $464.067 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 316.80, significantly above both the industry median of 15.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.22, with a share price of $31.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $25.86, indicating that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.