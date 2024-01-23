SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH), a company specializing in memory solutions, including dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules, flash memory cards, and solid-state drives (SSDs), has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Jack Pacheco, the company's EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions, sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock on January 10, 2024. Jack Pacheco’s transaction was executed at an average price of $20.9 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $157,500. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in SMART Global Holdings Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment portfolio. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,000 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling activity at the company. The insider transaction history for SMART Global Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 17 insider sells, indicating a general disposition of shares by insiders during this period. On the valuation front, SMART Global Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $20.9 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.109 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.91, with a GF Value of $23.08, suggesting that SMART Global Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in SMART Global Holdings Inc may consider these insider trading trends and valuation metrics as part of their overall assessment of the company's stock performance and future prospects.

