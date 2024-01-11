On January 11, 2024, D Bidzos, the Executive Chairman & CEO of VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $201.03 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,206,180.

VeriSign Inc is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. The company ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and the operation of two of the internet's root servers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 180,000 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for VeriSign Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of VeriSign Inc were trading at $201.03 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $20.845 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 29.08, which is above the industry median of 26.92 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $201.03 and a GF Value of $245.34, VeriSign Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale follows the trend observed in the insider transaction history, which has been predominantly in the direction of selling over the past year.

The valuation metrics and insider trading trends provide a snapshot of VeriSign Inc's stock performance and insider activity, which may be of interest to investors and market watchers.

