McGrath RentCorp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into McGrath RentCorp's Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on 2024-01-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into McGrath RentCorp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does McGrath RentCorp Do?

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company, operating across four primary segments: Modular building and portable storage (Mobile Modular), Electronic test equipment (TRS-RenTelco), Containment solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids (Adler Tanks), and Classroom manufacturing (Enviroplex). McGrath RentCorp generates the majority of its revenue from the rental of its equipment on operating leases, complemented by equipment sales as part of its business operations.

1746834950721695744.png

A Glimpse at McGrath RentCorp's Dividend History

McGrath RentCorp has upheld a consistent dividend payment track record since 1990, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has achieved the status of a dividend aristocrat, a prestigious title reserved for companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases. McGrath RentCorp's commitment to growing its dividends annually since 1990 underscores its financial stability and dedication to shareholder returns.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for McGrath RentCorp, illustrating historical trends.

Breaking Down McGrath RentCorp's Dividend Yield and Growth

McGrath RentCorp currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.66% and a forward dividend yield of 1.66%, indicating market expectations of steady dividend payouts in the coming year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 7.10%. This growth rate accelerates to 11.40% when looking at a five-year span. Over the past decade, McGrath RentCorp has maintained a solid annual dividend growth rate of 7.70%.

Considering McGrath RentCorp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for McGrath RentCorp stock is approximately 2.85% as of today.

1746835107261509632.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Evaluating McGrath RentCorp's dividend sustainability involves examining the dividend payout ratio, which stands at 0.36 as of 2023-09-30. This ratio suggests that McGrath RentCorp retains a substantial portion of its earnings, providing a buffer for future growth and resilience against economic downturns. The company's profitability rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, indicating strong earnings potential compared to its peers. McGrath RentCorp's consistent positive net income over the past decade further reinforces its robust financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

McGrath RentCorp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 signals a promising growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 8.90% per year outperform approximately 62.07% of global competitors. McGrath RentCorp's 3-year EPS growth rate of 6.30% per year also surpasses about 41.4% of global competitors. However, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -3.00% suggests there are areas where McGrath RentCorp lags behind some industry peers.

Engaging Conclusion

In conclusion, McGrath RentCorp's consistent dividend payments, admirable growth in dividend rates, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability metrics paint a picture of a company committed to shareholder value. While the growth metrics offer a mixed view, the overall financial health of McGrath RentCorp suggests that the dividends are well-supported. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the attractiveness of McGrath RentCorp as a potential addition to their dividend portfolios. Will McGrath RentCorp continue to be a reliable source of dividends for years to come?

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.