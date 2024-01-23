Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $363.71, Intuitive Surgical Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.39%, marked against a three-month change of 36.67%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Intuitive Surgical Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Financial strength rank: 10/10

Profitability rank: 10/10

Growth rank: 10/10

GF Value rank: 5/10

Momentum rank: 10/10

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum, and a moderate GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Intuitive Surgical Inc the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Intuitive Surgical Inc's Business

Intuitive Surgical Inc, with a market cap of $128.05 billion and sales of $6.85 billion, is a leader in the field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery. The company's flagship product, the da Vinci surgical system, is complemented by a range of instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services. With over 8,000 da Vinci systems placed in hospitals globally, including nearly 5,000 in the U.S., Intuitive Surgical Inc is making significant strides in both established and emerging markets. The company's operating margin stands at a healthy 24.66%, reflecting its operational efficiency and profitability.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Intuitive Surgical Inc's Financial Strength rating is impeccable, with a perfect score of 10/10. This reflects the company's solid balance sheet and its ability to withstand financial headwinds. With no long-term debt, the Interest Coverage ratio is not applicable, aligning with Benjamin Graham's preference for companies with strong interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 38.64 further indicates a low probability of financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0 showcases the company's strategic debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Intuitive Surgical Inc is another area where the company shines, with a score of 10/10. This rank is a testament to the company's ability to generate profits that are superior to many of its peers. The Piotroski F-Score further confirms the company's sound financial health, while the Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five indicates a consistent and reliable operational performance, which is crucial for investor confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Intuitive Surgical Inc's Growth Rank is also at the top with a score of 10/10, reflecting the company's commitment to expanding its business. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 11.2% outperforms 60.56% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The company's EBITDA has also seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 6.8 and a five-year rate of 10.7, highlighting its ability to increase earnings sustainably.

Next Steps

Considering Intuitive Surgical Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus Premium membership. With its innovative technology, solid financials, and growth trajectory, Intuitive Surgical Inc stands out as a compelling investment choice in the healthcare sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.