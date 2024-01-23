4 Stocks With Big Rebound Potential

Buying good stocks on bad news is a sound strategy

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Summary
  • Two of the stocks are in the energy sector.
Article's Main Image

A Wall Street adage warns, “Don't try to catch a falling knife.”

I do it frequently.

Buying good stocks on bad news is a sound methodology, I believe. You may not catch the exact bottom, but you're likely to find a good entry point.

Each quarter, I compile a Casualty List of stocks that have been knocked down in the quarter just concluded, and that I think have excellent rebound potential. For the most part, they have lived up to my expectations.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, energy stocks took it on the chin. Slow economies in Europe and China suppressed demand a bit, and environmental regulations made energy more expensive to produce. High interest rates in the U.S. also hurt demand and raised costs.

Of the four stocks newly inducted to my Casualty List, two are energy stocks. Here's a rundown on the four new casualties.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV, Financial) is an oil and gas producer based in Denver, Colorado. Before a reorganization in 2020 it was called Encana and had headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In the U.S., Ovintiv operates mainly in Texas and Oklahoma. In Canada, it drills in British Columbia and Alberta.

Ovintiv shares fell 7.04%% last quarter, while the S&P 500 gained 11.69%. Figures are total returns including dividends.

I think Ovintiv can make decent profits if oils stays near $70 a barrel, strong profits if oil averages $80 and terrific profits if oil runs up to $100 -- which I would expect if the Middle East conflict heats up.

This stock looks very cheap to me, at four times recent earnings and less than 1 times revenue.

Patterson-UTI

Contract drillers don't own land or the oil beneath it, but are paid for installing and operating wells. One leading driller is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN, Financial), based in Houston. Oil service stocks like Patterson tend to be more volatile than producers such as Ovintiv.

In good times, high volatility is a good thing. Patterson-UTI has sold for 20 times earnings, on average, over the past ten years. After dropping 22% in the fourth quarter, it sells for 6.6 times earnings and 0.71 times revenue– dirt cheap, in my estimation.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH, Financial) dropped more than 38% in the fourth quarter. The company, with headquarters in Woodlands, Texas, owns the Pecos Children's Center, which is a temporary home to children who have entered the U.S. illegally.

It also owns the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, which houses adult immigrants awaiting processing or deportation. In addition, it offers temporary housing for oilfield service workers, and provides services to other customers, including housekeeping, catering and security.

The stock fell 38% in the fourth quarter. Analysts think the company's revenue will fall to just under $400 million in 2024 from about $550 million in 2023. Adding to uncertainty, immigration policy is being hotly debated in Congress.

At six times recent earnings, I think Target Hospitality is a decent speculation.

BorgWarner

Down 11% in the fourth quarter, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA, Financial) makes auto parts, such as turbochargers, transmission parts and emissions systems. The company is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Its biggest customers are Ford and Volkswagen.

The stock's performance has been unremittingly lousy. Investors who got in ten years ago have a loss. So do investors who bought the stock five years ago, three years ago, and one year ago.

Why would I recommend such an underperformer? Well, to start with, BorgWarner has posted a profit in 14 of the past 15 years. Also, the stock has usually sold for close to 15 times earnings but its multiple now is 11, and it's under eight based on analysts' forecasts for 2024.

The record

One-year returns can be calculated for 79 of my Casualty Lists, going back to 2000. The average one-year return has been 14.9%. That beats the average return for the Standard & Poor's 500 Total Return Index, which has been 10.6%.

Only half of the columns have beaten the index, but 50 of the 79 have been profitable.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and shouldn't be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance doesn't predict the future.

My selections from one year ago were disastrous, as all four of my picks declined. Mosaic Co. (MOS, Financial) fell 27%. Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT, Financial) and LendingClub Corp. (LC, Financial) were down in the mid-teens. Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI, Financial) declined 6%.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments in Boston, Massachusetts. His firm or clients may own or trade the stocks discussed here. He can be reached at [email protected].

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.