What's Driving JetBlue Airways Corp's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a stock price of $5.13, the airline has seen a slight decline of 0.77% over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, JetBlue's stock has gained 11.52% over the past three months. Despite this upward trend, the company's GF Value stands at $14.81, down from a past GF Value of $18.25. This discrepancy between the current price and the GF Value suggests a possible value trap, indicating that investors should think twice before taking a position, a sentiment that remains unchanged from the past valuation.

Introduction to JetBlue Airways Corp

JetBlue Airways Corp, operating within the transportation industry, is recognized for its low-cost yet high-quality service model. The airline serves an extensive network of destinations across the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, and England. JetBlue's fleet comprises Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft. The company's primary revenue stream is its Domestic & Canada segment, which has been instrumental in its market presence.

Assessing JetBlue's Profitability

JetBlue's Profitability Rank is currently at 6/10, reflecting a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The airline's Operating Margin stands at 1.08%, which is better than 19.65% of its industry peers. However, the company's Return on Equity (ROE) is at -5.25%, and Return on Assets (ROA) is at -1.38%, both metrics indicating challenges in profitability but still outperforming a portion of the industry. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 0.66% is also better than 20.87% of industry peers. Over the past decade, JetBlue has managed to maintain profitability for 7 years, which is a competitive edge over 45.82% of its industry counterparts.

JetBlue's Growth Trajectory

JetBlue's Growth Rank is positioned at 4/10, indicating a moderate growth profile. The airline's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 1.40%, surpassing 40.65% of its industry peers. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a slight decline of -0.70%. Looking ahead, JetBlue's Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at an impressive 16.25%, which is better than 89.94% of its competitors. This suggests a strong potential for future revenue expansion.

Significant Shareholders in JetBlue

JetBlue's stock is held by notable investors, with Donald Smith & Co being the largest holder, possessing 11,095,904 shares, which equates to a 3.33% share percentage. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 4,942,000 shares, representing 1.48% of the company. Additionally, renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,588,583 shares, accounting for 0.48% of JetBlue's shares. The investments by these significant holders underscore a level of confidence in the airline's market strategy and future prospects.

JetBlue's Market Position Compared to Competitors

When compared to its competitors, JetBlue's market cap of $1.71 billion places it in a competitive position. Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE, Financial) has a market cap of $864.607 million, while SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) boasts a larger market cap of $2.01 billion. Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT, Financial) has a market cap of $1.36 billion, positioning JetBlue in the middle of the pack in terms of market capitalization within its competitive set.

Conclusion

In summary, JetBlue Airways Corp's recent stock performance has been a mixed bag, with a short-term decline but a notable gain over the past three months. The current GF Valuation suggests caution, labeling the stock as a possible value trap. Despite this, the company's profitability and growth metrics indicate a solid position within the industry. The significant investments by major holders also add a layer of credibility to JetBlue's market strategy. When compared to its competitors, JetBlue holds its own, with a market cap that reflects its standing in the industry. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering JetBlue as a potential addition to their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.