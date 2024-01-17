Union Bankshares Inc Reports Decline in Quarterly and Annual Earnings for 2023

UNB Announces Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend Amidst Asset Growth and Interest Rate Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income decreased to $3.0 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.77 per share in Q4 2022.
  • Annual Earnings: 2023 net income was $11.3 million, or $2.50 per share, down from $12.6 million, or $2.81 per share in 2022.
  • Asset Growth: Total assets increased by 9.9% to $1.5 billion, driven by loan growth and investment securities.
  • Interest Income and Expense: Interest income increased, but was offset by a significant rise in interest expense due to higher customer deposit rates and wholesale funding costs.
  • Dividend: A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share was declared, payable on February 1, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On January 17, 2024, Union Bankshares Inc (UNB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a community bank offering a range of banking and wealth management services, reported a decrease in net income for both the quarter and the year, despite asset growth and a strong asset quality.

1747754032581111808.png

Financial Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Union Bankshares Inc reported a consolidated net income of $3.0 million, or $0.68 per share, a decrease from the $3.4 million, or $0.77 per share, recorded in the same period of the previous year. The annual net income for 2023 was $11.3 million, or $2.50 per share, down from $12.6 million, or $2.81 per share, in 2022. This decline in earnings was attributed to a decrease in net interest income and an increase in noninterest expenses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest income and a decrease in credit loss expense and income tax expense.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Highlights

UNB's total assets grew to $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2023, marking a 9.9% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily fueled by an expansion in loans, investment securities, and overnight deposits. The bank's total loans stood at $1.0 billion, including $3.1 million in loans held for sale. The company's investment securities portfolio was valued at $265.9 million, though it faced unrealized losses due to the current interest rate environment.

On the liabilities side, total deposits reached $1.31 billion, which included $153.0 million of purchased brokered deposits. Borrowed funds totaled $65.7 million, an increase from the $50.0 million reported at the end of 2022. The company's equity capital also grew to $65.8 million, with a book value per share of $14.56, up from $55.2 million and $12.25 per share, respectively, in the previous year.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter decreased by 12.1% to $9.1 million, while interest income for the year increased by 30.0% to $57.1 million. However, the bank's interest expense saw a substantial rise of 325.9% for the year, reflecting the higher rates paid on customer deposit accounts and the use of wholesale funding. Noninterest income for the year increased modestly by 4.8% to $9.9 million, and noninterest expenses rose by 5.2% due to increases in salaries, wages, and other expenses.

"The decrease in net income was comprised of a decrease in net interest income of $1.2 million and an increase in noninterest expenses of $137 thousand, partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $265 thousand, and decreases of $338 thousand in credit loss expense and $387 thousand in income tax expense."

Dividend and Corporate Insights

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share for the quarter, demonstrating the company's commitment to shareholder returns despite the earnings decline. Union Bankshares Inc, with a history dating back to 1891, continues to focus on serving its communities in Vermont and New Hampshire, emphasizing personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management.

The company's performance reflects the challenges faced by the banking industry, including the impact of interest rate changes on net interest income and investment securities valuations. However, the growth in assets and the bank's ability to maintain a strong asset quality showcase its resilience in a complex economic environment.

Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring Union Bankshares Inc's strategies to navigate the current financial landscape and its efforts to sustain profitability and growth in the upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Union Bankshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.