Director WATTS J C JR Sells 1,000 Shares of Dillard's Inc

On January 17, 2024, Director WATTS J C JR executed a sale of 1,000 shares of Dillard's Inc (NYSE:DDS), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of the insider's trading activities, which over the past year have included the sale of 1,000 shares in total and no purchases.

Dillard's Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It offers a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

The insider transaction history for Dillard's Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Dillard's Inc were trading at $382.55, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.230 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.31, which is below both the industry median of 17.15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Dillard's Inc's current price of $382.55 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $331.33 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

