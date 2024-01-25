David Powers, President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK), sold 17,978 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $716.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $12,883,806.56.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,335 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $716.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.641 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.27, which is above the industry median of 19.14 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $716.52 and a GF Value of $547.68, Deckers Outdoor Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.31, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

