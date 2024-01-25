Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL), a company specializing in ethically produced food, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Russell Diez-Canseco, the President and CEO of Vital Farms, sold 27,560 shares of the company on January 16, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Vital Farms Inc is known for its focus on animal welfare and sustainable farming practices. The company offers a range of products including pasture-raised eggs and butter, which are distributed to various grocery and foodservice outlets across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 160,418 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale is part of a series of 11 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Vital Farms Inc were trading at $15.22, resulting in a market capitalization of $616.546 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.96, which is above the industry median of 18.74 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Vital Farms Inc is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $15.22 and a GF Value of $22.74, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.67. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Vital Farms Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future performance. The consistent selling by the insider may be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

