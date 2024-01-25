Samuel Norton, President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $5.47 per share, resulting in a total value of $273,500.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is a company that operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company provides its services to national and independent oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 300,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded insider purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc were trading at $5.47, giving the company a market capitalization of $400.848 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 9.11, which is below the industry median of 9.4 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.77, with a share price of $5.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.09. This indicates that Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

