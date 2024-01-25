Hanneke Smits, Sr. Exec. Vice President of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK, Financial), executed a sale of 15,425 shares in the company on January 16, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp is a global financial services company providing a wide range of investment management, investment services, and wealth management that help individuals and institutions to manage and service their financial assets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,425 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp were trading at $55.16, resulting in a market capitalization of $41,657.612 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.82, which is above the industry median of 13.6 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $55.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $51.04, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.