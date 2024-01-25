Booking Holdings Inc CFO David Goulden Sells 1,000 Shares

Chief Financial Officer David Goulden of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock on January 16, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Booking Holdings Inc is a provider of online travel and related services to consumers and local partners, including accommodation reservations, car rentals, airline tickets, and other travel-related services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,500 shares of Booking Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 40 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the sale, shares of Booking Holdings Inc were trading at $3,494.47, giving the company a market capitalization of $121.765 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.30, which is above the industry median of 19.92 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $3,494.47 and a GF Value of $4,489.24, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

