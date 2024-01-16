Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc CEO Sharon John Sells Company Shares

On January 16, 2024, Sharon John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), executed a sale of 18,576 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a retailer offering an interactive make-your-own stuffed animal retail-entertainment experience. The company operates through three segments: direct-to-consumer, international franchising, and commercial. Its merchandise is sold under the Build-A-Bear, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Bear Factory brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 215,327 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Sharon John is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc were trading at $22.19, resulting in a market cap of $312.15 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.29, which is below both the industry median of 17.15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $22.19 and a GF Value of $24.68, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.9, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

