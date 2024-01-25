Gilead Sciences Inc CFO Andrew Dickinson Sells 5,000 Shares

Andrew Dickinson, the Chief Financial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Gilead Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes drugs in areas such as HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, hematology and oncology, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Gilead Sciences Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc were trading at $85.78, resulting in a market cap of $107,770,163,000.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.56, which is lower than the industry median of 23.305 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $85.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $72.98, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

