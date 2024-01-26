Wolfe Research has upgraded several semiconductor stocks, including Analog Devices (ADI, Financial), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI, Financial), and Microchip Technology (MCHP, Financial), citing a more constructive outlook on analog circuits. Shares of these companies rose over 2% in premarket trading. Texas Instruments (TXN), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) were deemed less attractive, while concerns were raised about potentially high estimates for AMD (AMD) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Analog Devices (ADI) enjoys a BUY rating from both Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts.

Humana (HUM, Financial) saw its shares dip by 11% in premarket trading after revising its annual profit outlook due to higher-than-expected medical costs. The health insurer now expects adjusted earnings per share of $26.09 for the year, down from the previous guidance of at least $28.25, while analysts had forecasted $28.30 per share.

Paramount (PARA, Financial) experienced a near 2% premarket rise following an upgrade from CFRA to Buy from Hold, with a $16 price target. Speculation about a potential change in control of the company has been fueled by merger talks with various entities, including RedBird Capital and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) holds a significant 14% stake in Paramount.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) stock climbed about 6% premarket after forecasting over 20% revenue growth in 2024, driven by demand for advanced chips used in AI applications. The company expects revenue to be between $18B and $18.8B for the first quarter of 2024.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) shares rose approximately 2% premarket after an upgrade to Buy from Neutral by BofA Securities, with a new price target of $225. The upgrade was based on potential drivers such as AI, Vision Pro, and a multi-year iPhone upgrade cycle.

Initial jobless claims for the week ended Jan. 13 fell to 187K, the lowest level since late September 2022, indicating a stronger labor market than expected. This data could influence the Federal Reserve's rate decisions moving forward.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is planning a nationwide tour in China to showcase its new Cybertruck, despite not opening orders for the vehicle on its Chinese website. The company faces stiff competition in China from local EV manufacturers such as BYD Company (BYDDF), NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV).

Spirit Airlines (SAVE, Financial) shares fell approximately 3% in premarket trade after a federal judge blocked its proposed merger with JetBlue (JBLU), leading to a downgrade by Citigroup. The airline is not expected to become EBITDA positive until 2025.

Truist Financial (TFC, Financial) saw its stock gain 3.4% in premarket trading after issuing guidance that anticipates Q1 revenue to exceed analyst estimates. The bank expects Q1 revenue to be flat to down 1% from $5.76B in Q4, with adjusted expenses rising by 4%.

LL Flooring (LL, Financial) shares plunged 15% in premarket trading after the company's founder withdrew his takeover offer. The offer was initially reduced from $5.76 to $3 per share before being withdrawn entirely.

Versus Systems (VS, Financial) announced compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after a reverse stock split, while electric vehicle battery charging stocks moved higher following a U.S. Transportation Department announcement of funding for EV charging port repairs and replacements.

Shell (SHEL, Financial) has begun making job cuts, including positions in its low-carbon solutions unit, as part of a broader plan to reduce headcount and sell assets. Meanwhile, a group of investors is urging the company to set tighter climate targets.

DigitalOcean (DOCN, Financial) announced that its Paperspace platform will now offer virtual access to Nvidia's (NVDA) H100 GPUs, enabling small businesses and startups to develop AI applications more affordably.

Truist Financial (TFC, Financial) reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.81, missing estimates by $0.09, with revenue of $5.76B beating expectations by $50M. The bank provided guidance for Q1 and the full year of 2024.