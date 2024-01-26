First Eagle's Global Value Team Annual Letter: 2023

Global equity markets ultimately delivered strong returns in 2023—the MSCI World Index returned 23.8%, while the S&P 500 Index was a touch stronger at 26.3%—but headline numbers belie what was a nuanced investment environment.1

The bulk of the year was dominated by the direction of growth stocks, particularly a small cohort of very large US companies exposed to secular trends in technologies like artificial intelligence; the so-called “Magnificent Seven” of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla returned anywhere from 50% to 235% in 2023 and comprised about 19% of the MSCI World Index as of year-end.2,3 Market performance broadened in the final months of the year, however, as the conventional wisdom appeared to coalesce around the perceived inevitability of not only a soft landing by the Federal Reserve but also a series of rate cuts in the year ahead. Government bond yields, biased higher through most of 2023, fell sharply in November and December, while measures of market volatility eased across asset classes.4

Though the broad success of risk assets in 2023 was a welcome respite from a dismal 2022, buoyant market conditions entering the new year make us wonder if hope has gotten the better of substance. In contrast with what the financial markets appear to be suggesting, we believe the investment environment is rife with challenges, the escalation of which could shake markets from their apparent complacency and inspire a newfound sense of risk aversion, to the detriment of many financial assets. To this end, we offer a series of reality checks.

Reality Check #1: Market Complacency Despite Uncertain Economic Landing

Financial market participants have spent the better part of two years considering a binary set of outcomes to the Fed's tightening cycle and its potential impact on investment assets. The thought was we'd either have a “hard landing” in which the central bank's efforts to tame inflation push the economy into recession, or a “soft landing” in which the pace of economic growth slows enough to bring inflation down to target levels but remains positive. Conditions entering 2024 suggest markets are complacent about the inevitability of the latter even as any sort of landing has remained elusive.

The longer the Fed circles the runway without touching down, in our view, the greater the risk of an adverse outcome. Maintaining current policy while waiting for inflation to shed those last few percentage points increases the possibility that the accumulated impact of higher interest rates will bring about a hard landing— likely solving the inflation problem but at the expense of recession and unemployment. If the Fed pivots to rate cuts before inflation fully recedes to its target level, on the other hand, pricing pressures could quickly reignite and require even higher policy rates to extinguish.

We have long been skeptical of the central bank's ability to achieve a soft landing and remain so today. Beyond the scarcity of previous successful attempts, the continued strength of the domestic labor market makes it hard for us to envision a scenario in which wage growth spontaneously returns to a level consistent with target-level inflation—thought to be around 3.5%—absent a meaningful increase in unemployment.

Broadly speaking, wage growth reflects two variables: the rate of change in nonfarm payrolls and their overall level. While the rate of payroll additions has moderated, the economy has continued to add jobs at a steady clip since bottoming in April 2020, and the level of payrolls as a percentage of the total population stands near a post-financial crisis high.5 Not surprisingly, wage growth has been less responsive to Fed tightening than the inflation rate; while core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) declined from 5.6% in March 2022 to 3.2% in its latest reading, wage growth (on a three-month rolling basis) fell from 6.0% to 5.2%.6 As shown in Exhibit 1, previous episodes of wage growth at or near current levels were reined in only when exceeded by two-year Treasury yields for a period of time. “Higher for longer”—and the economic slowing and job losses likely to accompany it—may be a necessity if the labor markets don't soon begin to demonstrate some slack.

Reality Check #2: Political Risk in an Era of Fiscal Profligacy

Of greater long-term concern than economic cycles is the unsustainable fiscal course the US and many other economies have been on since the global financial crisis. To us, the swell of public debt outstanding in advanced economies combined with a general lack of fiscal discipline have made sovereign paper an increasingly risky proposition, one exacerbated by the regime change in interest rates and shrinking global liquidity.

High and rising debt levels are less than ideal for an economy. In theory, high debt drives borrowing and debt-servicing costs higher, weighing on productivity and economic output, crowding out private-sector investment, undermining sovereign creditworthiness and credibility, and potentially limiting policy optionality in the event of future crises. In practice, however, financial repression via unconventional monetary policies through much of this century kept interest rates artificially low and tempered interest expenses even as debt balances continued to rise, blunting any motivation for lawmakers to make the unpopular choices necessary to clean up their fiscal houses. As shown in Exhibit 2, while the debt of the US, UK, euro zone and Japan in aggregate rose from less than 80% of GDP in 2007 to peak above 135% in 2020, the cost of servicing this debt declined steadily from 2011 until 2020. This trend in interest expense has since reversed direction and is forecast to continue rising.

While the ongoing rollback of crisis-era monetary accommodations continues to alter the calculus of government borrowing, there are few indications that fiscal policy will be adjusted to reflect the new math anytime soon. Throughout the world, the “big state” continues to make evident its willingness to spend, from Bidenomics in the US and the state-sponsored energy transition in Europe to Saudi Arabia's attempts at “sportswashing” and Russia's imperialistic ambitions in Ukraine. We'd also include in this category military spending, which increased globally by 3.7% in real terms in 2022 to establish a new record high of $2.24 trillion, due in no small part to the elevated geopolitical tensions we discuss in reality check #3 on page 5.7

Loose government spending and aging demographics are a poor recipe for sustainable fiscal policy, and the US is a particularly acute example of the perils involved. From the end of World War II through the late 1990s, the country maintained a more or less balanced primary budget (i.e., the fiscal balance excluding interest payments), but the trend has been structurally negative since. The deficit's current magnitude is particularly troubling given the health of the labor market; the last time unemployment was this low, in the late 1990s, the US ran a budget surplus. And it's expected to get worse from here, as expenditures—driven by growth in mandatory spending on entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, as well as higher net interest outlays—are forecast to outpace revenues, resulting in persistent annual deficits and deepening federal debt.

Despite widespread concerns about debt levels and few indications that meaningful fiscal consolidation is on the horizon, the term premium8 on US Treasuries trended lower following the global financial crisis and spent much of the past five-plus years in negative territory, as shown in Exhibit 3. The lack of a persistently positive term premium suggests markets may not agree with our assessment of the risks—or, at the very least, they have grown complacent amid the many potential triggers for a re-rating of US Treasuries.

