On January 18, 2024, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The New York-based bank holding company, which offers a range of banking products and services, demonstrated its ability to navigate a challenging economic landscape marked by inflation and rising interest rates.

Financial Performance and Challenges

MCB reported a net income of $14.6 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, for Q4 2023, a stark contrast to the net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. The full year net income for 2023 was $77.3 million, or $6.91 per diluted common share, up from $59.4 million, or $5.29 per diluted common share, in the previous year. This performance is particularly notable given the economic headwinds faced during the year, including persistent inflation and higher interest rates.

Despite exiting the crypto business, MCB achieved significant growth in deposits and loans. Total deposits increased by $459.4 million year-over-year to $5.7 billion, while net loans grew by $784.3 million to $5.6 billion. The bank's disciplined approach to lending and balance sheet management contributed to this growth, reflecting the strength and stability of MCB's franchise.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The bank's financial achievements, such as the growth in net interest margin to 3.36% for Q4 and a consistent full-year margin of 3.49%, underscore its ability to generate earnings from its core business activities. The return on average equity stood at 12.4%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.6%, indicating efficient use of shareholder equity.

MCB's liquidity position remains robust, with $3.1 billion in cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and available secured funding capacity. This liquidity, coupled with the bank's well-capitalized status, positions MCB favorably within the banking industry, where regulatory capital ratios are critical measures of financial health and stability.

Key Financial Metrics

MCB's balance sheet reflects a solid financial position. Total cash and cash equivalents stood at $269.5 million at the end of 2023, marking an increase from the previous quarter and year-end. The bank's asset quality remains strong, with a non-performing loans ratio of 0.92%. The allowance for credit losses was $58.0 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and year-end, due to loan growth and a specific provision on a multifamily loan.

Net interest income for Q4 was $57.0 million, and for the full year 2023, it totaled $222.8 million. Non-interest income saw a slight increase in Q4, reaching $6.6 million, while non-interest expense for Q4 was $37.1 million, a decrease from the prior year period primarily due to a regulatory settlement reserve recorded in Q4 2022.

"I am pleased with our performance in 2023. MCB delivered responsible loan growth predominantly funded by core deposits, which was impressive in light of the challenging economic backdrop," said Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis of Company Performance

MCB's performance in 2023 reflects a resilient business model capable of delivering growth despite economic challenges. The bank's exit from the crypto business and its focus on core deposits and prudent lending have positioned it well for the future. As the bank enters 2024, its strong capital and liquidity positions, coupled with a disciplined approach to balance sheet management, suggest that MCB is well-equipped to continue its growth trajectory and support client needs.

For a detailed analysis of MCB's financial results, including income statements and balance sheets, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

