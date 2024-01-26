Michael Labarre, SVP, Chief Technical Officer of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO, Financial), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 145,862 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. The company's proprietary enzyme technology is used in a range of clinical and preclinical products for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

The insider transaction history at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc reveals a pattern of 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc were trading at $36, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.614 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.58, which is below both the industry median of 31.03 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio, based on a trading price of $36 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.61, is 0.42. This indicates that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is significantly undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

