Patrick O'Neil, EVP CLO & General Counsel of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS, Financial), has sold 7,744 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $390,392.48.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA-targeted therapies. The company's drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for drug development and has the potential to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,016 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Patrick O'Neil represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 44 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $50.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.27 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.48, indicating that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently set at $34.11, suggesting a premium in the stock's current trading price compared to its estimated intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the valuation of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it may prompt stakeholders to consider whether the stock's current price fully reflects its underlying value and future growth prospects.

