D Bidzos, Executive Chairman & CEO of VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares in the company on January 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $202.26 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,213,560.

VeriSign Inc is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. The company ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and the operation of root servers for the DNS.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 186,000 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 63 insider sells.

On the valuation front, VeriSign Inc's shares were trading at $202.26 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.827 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.06, which is above the industry median of 26.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $202.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $245.69, VeriSign Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

