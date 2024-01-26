Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 566 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $373.58 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $211,366.28.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 29,835 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology services, including the Facebook platform, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, has a market capitalization of $966,602,472,000. The company operates in a dynamic industry, focusing on connecting people through its various platforms and investing in technology infrastructure and innovation.

The insider transaction history at Meta Platforms Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 128 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the valuation front, Meta Platforms Inc's shares were trading at $373.58 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.20, which is above the industry median of 20.535 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $331.25, indicating that Meta Platforms Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

