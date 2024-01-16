On January 16, 2024, Douglas Godshall, President & CEO of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with shares priced at $217.59 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,175,900.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company designs and manufactures innovative intravascular lithotripsy devices that are used to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, and heart valve disease.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for ShockWave Medical Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 48 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, ShockWave Medical Inc had a market capitalization of $8.154 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 34.43, above the industry median of 29.19 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $217.59, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $526.77. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

