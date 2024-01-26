Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) has been a focal point in the stock market news with its shares trading higher after an upgrade to Buy from Citi. The company has been consistent with its dividend, declaring a $0.80/share quarterly dividend for the fourth consecutive quarter. The forward yield stands at 2.2%, with the dividend payable on March 21 to shareholders of record as of February 29. Qualcomm's advancements in smart technology and AI have been recognized as significant tailwinds, and the company's involvement in the Apple supply chain has also been highlighted by KeyBanc.

Amidst a backdrop of rising rates, Bank of America strategists have noted that stocks are still expected to catch a bid on weakness. The labor market's strength, with US unemployment claims at 50-year lows, and political factors are driving bond yields up, with the 10-year Treasury yield aiming to top 4.25%. Despite this, the market is pricing in future Fed rate cuts, and the sentiment remains to buy-the-dip, anticipating a Powell pivot that suggests a more significant upside in the first half of the year than downside.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE, Financial) has issued preliminary estimates for Q4, indicating strong performance due to high travel bookings over the holiday season and lower operational costs, including fuel. The company has revised its adjusted operating margin guidance positively and reported a high completion factor during the holiday period. Spirit Airlines also disclosed a robust liquidity position, with $1.3 billion available.

Travelers (TRV, Financial) saw its stock advance more than 5% in pre-market trading after reporting a healthy Q4 2023 bottom line beat. The company's underwriting gains and strong investment performance contributed to record highs for the quarter in core income, earnings per share, and return on equity. SLB (SLB, Financial) also added to the positive sentiment with an increase in its quarterly guidance.

SunPower (SPWR, Financial) has received an extension on its credit agreement waiver until January 31, as it continues to negotiate terms with Bank of America. The company had previously breached the credit agreement due to a delay in filing its quarterly results and had expressed concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.

On the movers' front, several companies saw significant pre-market changes. Spirit Airlines (SAVE, Financial) jumped after a guidance update, while Wayfair (W, Financial) rallied after announcing workforce reductions. Conversely, iRobot Corp (IRBT, Financial) saw a steep decline on reports that the European regulator plans to block its deal with Amazon (AMZN, Financial).

Dividend activity this week included increased payouts from Schlumberger (SLB, Financial) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), with declarations from Costco (COST, Financial) and Target (TGT, Financial). Upcoming ex-dividend dates for companies like Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial) and Pfizer (PFE, Financial) were also noted.

Goldman Sachs reinstated a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) with a positive outlook on the company's AI-related businesses and anticipated cyclical recovery in its non-AI semiconductor business. Meanwhile, Meta (META, Financial) CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed significant investments in Nvidia's (NVDA, Financial) data center chips, which are crucial for AI computing.

Pfizer (PFE, Financial) received favorable feedback from the U.K.'s NICE for its breast cancer treatment, Talzenna, after agreeing to a price reduction. The drug is set to be recommended for certain breast cancer patients after chemotherapy.

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX, Financial) saw its shares rise after pricing its offering at a premium, with the closing expected on January 23, 2024.