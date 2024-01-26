Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $160.34, Applied Materials Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of 13.6%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Applied Materials Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Considering these components, GuruFocus assigned Applied Materials Inc a GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Applied Materials Inc Business

Applied Materials Inc, with a market cap of $133.25 billion and sales of $26.52 billion, is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) manufacturer in the world. The company boasts a broad portfolio that covers nearly every aspect of the WFE ecosystem, particularly holding a market share leadership position in deposition. Applied Materials Inc is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries, counting the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Applied Materials Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Applied Materials Inc stands impressively at 24.61, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 9.74, Applied Materials Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. The favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.23 solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Applied Materials Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with a current margin of 28.87%. Additionally, the Gross Margin has consistently risen, reaching 46.70% in 2023. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Applied Materials Inc's solid financial situation, and its strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Applied Materials Inc is ranked highly in Growth, demonstrating a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 19%, outperforming 65.53% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The three-year EBITDA growth rate stands at 24.6, highlighting the company's capability to drive growth.

Conclusion: A Strong Investment Case

Considering Applied Materials Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on this momentum can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. With its solid financial foundation and strategic market position, Applied Materials Inc stands as a compelling investment opportunity in the dynamic semiconductor industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.