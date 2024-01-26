Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial), a titan in the semiconductor industry, has recently demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market. With a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, the company's stock price has experienced a notable uptick. Over the past week, shares have seen a gain of 0.79%, while the past three months have been even more impressive, with a 10.95% increase. This growth has brought the current stock price to $172.25. When assessing the company's valuation using the GF Value, which currently stands at $166.6, Texas Instruments is considered fairly valued. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was deemed modestly undervalued with a past GF Value of $185.54. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas Instruments is a leading manufacturer of analog chips, processors, and microcontrollers. The company's products are integral in processing real-world signals such as sound and power, and it holds a dominant position in the market for these devices. Texas Instruments' broad portfolio and global presence have allowed it to generate over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors, with the remaining income stemming from its well-known calculators.

Profitability Insights

With a Profitability Rank of 9/10, Texas Instruments showcases its financial health and efficiency. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 44.29%, outperforming 98.03% of 964 companies in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is equally remarkable at 46.17%, surpassing 96.77% of its peers. The return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are 24.48% and 39.15%, respectively, further underscoring the company's ability to generate profits relative to its assets and invested capital. Texas Instruments has maintained profitability for the past decade, a testament to its enduring business model and operational excellence.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong expansion in revenue and profitability. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 12.70%, and the 5-year rate is 7.60%, indicating consistent top-line growth. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 3.63%. Earnings per share (EPS) growth without non-recurring items (NRI) also paints a positive picture, with a 3-year growth rate of 20.80% and a 5-year rate of 18.30%. The future EPS growth rate estimate for the next 3 to 5 years is 4.88%, suggesting a steady upward trajectory for the company's earnings.

Investor Holdings

Notable investors have taken significant positions in Texas Instruments, demonstrating confidence in the company's prospects. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) holds 15,803,920 shares, representing 1.74% of the company's outstanding shares. Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment stake includes 4,286,044 shares, accounting for 0.47%, while First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) has a shareholding of 3,609,863 shares, or 0.4%.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Texas Instruments maintains a strong market position. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial) has a market cap of $165.71 billion, Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) is valued at $95.29 billion, and Intel Corp (INTC, Financial) stands at $199.02 billion. These figures highlight the competitive nature of the semiconductor industry and Texas Instruments' significant role within it.

Conclusion

In summary, Texas Instruments Inc's recent stock performance and current valuation reflect a company that is both profitable and growing. Its strong profitability metrics, coupled with a solid growth rank, make it an attractive option for investors. The commitment from significant shareholders and the company's competitive standing in the market cap against key rivals further solidify its position as a leading player in the semiconductor industry. As Texas Instruments continues to innovate and expand, it remains a stock to watch for value investors seeking long-term growth potential.

