Director Shweta Maniar Sells 6,399 Shares of RxSight Inc

Director Shweta Maniar executed a sale of 6,399 shares of RxSight Inc (RXST, Financial) on January 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. RxSight Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative intraocular lens technology for cataract surgery patients. The company's Light Adjustable Lens technology allows surgeons to adjust the lens post-surgery to improve visual outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,109 shares of RxSight Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction by the insider is part of a series of sales that have been observed at the company.

The insider transaction history for RxSight Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 24 insider sells recorded. In contrast, there has been only 1 insider buy during the same period. This trend may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of company performance or valuation.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of RxSight Inc were trading at $45.72 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.642 billion.

Investors often look at insider transactions as a signal of confidence in the company's prospects or a lack thereof. While individual insider transactions may not always be indicative of the overall sentiment, the cumulative pattern of buys and sells can provide additional context for market observers.

