Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



I'm pleased to welcome Walmart to the stage. Today, we have Janey Whiteside, Walmart's EVP and Chief Customer Officer. She's responsible for looking after Walmart's brands and thinking through the customer journey for both Walmart stores and eCommerce.



Janey joined Walmart in 2018 after spending more than 20 years at American Express. Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world. The company operates 3 segments: the U.S., International and Sam's Club. In the U.S., Walmart operates over 3,500 supercenters as well as neighborhood markets and other small format.



Cowen has an outperform rating on Walmart with a $120 price target and 24x. It's one of our top ideas this year. So we are thrilled to have Janey here from Walmart. And also, this is a unique experience, given that it's the first time Walmart has spoken with a Chief Customer Officer.



So Janey, thank you for joining us.



Janey Whiteside - Walmart Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Customer Officer



You're welcome.



