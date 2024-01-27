Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. My name is Paul Trussell, I'm the U.S. retail analyst, and thank you all for being here at the db Global Consumer Conference. I'm very excited to have with us today Richard Mayfield. Thanks for being here, Richard.



Richard Mayfield - Walmart Inc. - Executive VP & CFO of Walmart International



Thank you.



Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Richard Mayfield is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Walmart International. In this complex division of Walmart's operations, Richard leads the International finance team and has responsibilities for indirect spend management, real estate, business development and strategy.



Before we get into our fireside chat, I just want to mention that there may be forward-looking statements. And please refer to walmart.com for their safe harbor statement.



And with that, Richard, you run a pretty big business within a pretty big business.



Richard M