Q3 2021 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, and welcome to Walmart's Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. I'm joined by several members of our executive team, including Doug McMillon, Walmart's President and CEO; Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.; and Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International. In a few moments, Doug and Brett will provide you an update on the business and discuss third quarter results. That will be followed by our question-and-answer session.



Before I turn the call over to Doug, let me remind you that today's call is being recorded and will include forward-looking statements.