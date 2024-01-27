Maria Hurghis - Reuters Events - Former Head of Retail



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this roundtable. My name is Maria. I'm the Head of Retail at retail -- at Reuters Events. And I'll be the moderator today, and I'm really, really happy and excited to be joined today by these 5 amazing professionals today, with the combined, what did we say, 100 years of experience, a century of experience basically. There's a juicy topic of supply chain continuity and that data-driven decision-making.



And I'll begin with a short introduction from the amazing talents. And then we'll dive right into the topic, and we'll get our teeth into it. Everyone, relax, grab your tea, coffee, biscuits, whatever you like, and then we'll get straight into it. Just remember, everyone, you can ask questions in the chat, and then we'll try to -- I'll take some time to answer them as well.



So all that being said, I'll start with some short introductions from everyone, and I'll take it in the order of the screen, and I'll start with Prabhu. And so Prabhu, if you could quickly introduce yourself.



Prabhu Chandrasekhar - Advance