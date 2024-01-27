Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines



I'm Michael Lasser, the hardline, broadline and food retail analyst from UBS. We are extremely excited to have Walmart with us today. While Walmart is the world's largest retailer, it is increasingly become known as one of the most innovative one as well.



With us today is Brett Biggs, who's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He's been CFO of Walmart since 2016 and with Walmart since 2000. He started when he was 4 years old, and that's why he's able to maintain his youth. We're also joined by Kary Brunner; and Dan Binder. Dan leads the IR effort, and they're on the line. So thank you so much, Brett. We really appreciate the time you're spending with us today.

Questions and Answers: Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines



Where I want to start is, you've recently expressed how excited you are about all the opportunities in front of Walmart. And you could -- it was very palpable a few weeks