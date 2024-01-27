Robert Frederick Ohmes - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Hi. I'm Robby Ohmes from BofA Global Research. And we are just very pleased to have John Furner, President and CEO, of Walmart U.S. here with us today.



John has been with Walmart since '93. He actually started as an Associate in Store 100, which is pretty amazing. Since then, he's had many key roles at Walmart, including store, district and regional manager roles. He's been VP of Global Sourcing. He was Head of Marketing and Merchandising at Walmart China. He was President and CEO of Sam's Club. A lot of you probably remember him from that. I'm going to just leave out a lot of stuff. But one thing I also want to mention, John serves on the Board of Directors for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation and also the NRF. Obviously, extremely busy person, so we really appreciate him making time for our conference.



Before we begin, I just want to give a disclosure and remind everyone that there may be forward-looking statements today. So please refer to Walmart's website for the full legal safe harbor. We're also going to be open to questions.